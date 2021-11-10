Sind, Baluchistan advised to release wheat for improving supply chain

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday advised the provincial chief secretaries of Sindh and Baluchistan to increase the daily releases of wheat to improve supply situation in the markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday advised the provincial chief secretaries of Sindh and Baluchistan to increase the daily releases of wheat to improve supply situation in the markets.

The advisor was presiding over the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting held here, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Tarin commended the efforts of the representatives of the Punjab government and Islamabad administration and expressed concern over the significant price differential in the wheat flour prices in Sindh and Baluchistan provinces as compared to other provinces.

The advisor reiterated the firm commitment of the government to ensure smooth supply of wheat flour across the country at government specified rate.

On sugar issue, the Advisor directed all the provinces to meet their stocks by immediately lifting the imported sugar and injecting into the market to bring down the sugar prices.

He said, the government has taken a range of administrative and policy measures and by managing supply and demand chain, the prices of daily commodities were controlled as compared to last year.

Earlier, Secretary Finance briefed the NPMC about the weekly SPI situation which had increased by 0.67 percent during the week under review.

While reviewing the price trend of essential commodities, the Secretary Finance apprised that prices of three essential commodities registered decline whereas prices of 20 items remained stable during the last week, he added.

The Secretary also apprised the meeting that prices of essential commodities registered decline in prices as compared to same month last year.

The secretary further updated NPMC that prices of wheat flour bags remained consistent at Rs. 1100 per 20 kg due to the proactive measures of the Punjab government and ICT administration.

While reviewing the price of sugar in the country, the Secretary Finance informed that prices were easing out in Punjab due to proactive measures of the government.

The NPMC observed that Sastaa Sahulat Bazars in Punjab were offering essential goods at subsidized prices.

The Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue commended the efforts of the representatives of the Punjab and Islamabad administration in providing key items at discounted prices through arranging Sastaa Bazars.

Among others the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam; Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar; Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib; Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood; Federal Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Chief Statistician PBS, Chairman FBR, MD Utility Stores and other senior officers.