Sindh Allocates Rs 3.66 Bln For People’s Bus Service In Budget For FY 2024-25
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 09:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Government has allocated the funds amounting Rs 3.66 bln in next budget for FY 2024-25 for subsidy in order to keep People’s Bus Service operational.
In his budget speech, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah before the Sindh Assembly on Friday said the provincial Government through the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) embarked on a transformative journey in October 2021.
He added this visionary project is designed to revolutionize public transportation across the province. It serves the populous regions of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Mirpurkhas with a present fleet of 290 state-of-the-art diesel-electric (hybrid) buses with a passenger capacity of 110,000, he said.
He said that despite the constantly high inflation rate, the fare remains set at Rs 50 to provide relief to the public. The government subsidizes the operational costs of the buses. The project also includes a women-exclusive transport initiative named the Pink Bus Service, which has been lauded by both local and international fora, he said.
He said that the Sindh government is in the process of initiating more routes and adding more buses to the fleet under the People’s Bus Service initiative by anticipated induction of further 500 Eco Friendly Electric Buses on rent to own model.
