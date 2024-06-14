Sindh Allocates Rs. 6.1b For Rangers In 2024-25 Budget
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:47 PM
In his budget speech on Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the provincial government has proposed Rs. 6.1 billion for the Pakistan Rangers Sindh in the fiscal year 2024-25
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) In his budget speech on Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the provincial government has proposed Rs. 6.1 billion for the Pakistan Rangers Sindh in the fiscal year 2024-25.
The allocation aims to maintain law and order across the province.
In the previous fiscal year, the Government of Sindh spent Rs. 6.2 billion on the operational requirements of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh. This included Rs. 249.423 million dedicated to the purchase of equipment.
The proposed budget underscores the provincial government's commitment to ensuring security and stability in Sindh.
Recent Stories
Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order
Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police
Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25
Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO
District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid
Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, ..
Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase
Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters
SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..
More Stories From Business
-
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented budget21 minutes ago
-
Loan agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower project signed44 minutes ago
-
FCCI says defence minister has promised to help solve business community problems9 minutes ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $8.055 bn in May 2441 minutes ago
-
FBR offices to remain open on June 22-23 for tax collection9 minutes ago
-
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units49 minutes ago
-
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project1 hour ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points2 hours ago
-
Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sectors: ICCI1 hour ago
-
Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers2 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower1 hour ago