Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Budget

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) In his budget speech on Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the provincial government has proposed Rs. 6.1 billion for the Pakistan Rangers Sindh in the fiscal year 2024-25.

The allocation aims to maintain law and order across the province.

In the previous fiscal year, the Government of Sindh spent Rs. 6.2 billion on the operational requirements of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh. This included Rs. 249.423 million dedicated to the purchase of equipment.

The proposed budget underscores the provincial government's commitment to ensuring security and stability in Sindh.