Sindh Announces 500,000 Solar System Scheme For Citizens
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:25 PM
Provincial Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah says where electricity has not reached, solar systems will be provided across Sindh
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2025) A good news for the citizens of Sindh as provincial govenment on Thursday announced a scheme to provide 500,000 solar system across the province.
Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah made the announcemnt at an inauguration ceremony of electricity supply in Abdullah Rand Goth, Manghopir Town.
On the occasion, PPP Member of National Assembly Shahida Rahmani, Chairman of Manghopir Town Nawaz Ali Brohi and other PPP leaders were also present.
The participants at the event stated that Abdullah Rand Goth in Manghopir Town is a pre-partition settlement but had remained without electricity.
There are over 450 houses here, and for the first time, the electricity is being provided through K-Electric, which was inaugurated by Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.
While addressing the ceremony, Minister Shah said that the goal is to provide available facilities to every area.
"It is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision to provide electricity to everyone.
A solar park is also being established nearby," said the minister, adding that the distribution of 200,000 solar systems has already started, and the scheme to provide 500,000 solar systems this year.
He mentioned that where electricity has not reached, the solar systems will be provided. The efforts, he said, would be made to provide local people with employment opportunities at the solar park. Technical training would be given to the youth of the area to create job opportunities. Cheap electricity will benefit the residents of Karachi.
Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that work is underway on the villages that need regularization. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted the ownership rights of homes to be in the hands of the women of the household.
The industries are also essential but providing electricity to the people is the top priority. This is a journey of welfare and light, and they would ensure electricity reaches every village.
