Sindh CM Unveils Ramzan Relief Package

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2024 | 12:46 PM

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

The government will distributed cash among the families of low income under the package.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2024) In an effort to alleviate the financial strain on citizens grappling with inflation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah introduced a Ramzan relief package valued at Rs22bn on Thursday.

CM Shah emphasized uninterrupted power supply during Sehr and Iftar throughout Sindh, urging K-Electric, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) to ensure stable electricity provision during Ramadan.

During the meeting, the chief minister stressed the need for a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers across the province.

District administrations received directives to enforce government-set prices for essential commodities rigorously.

Under the relief package, CM Shah sanctioned Rs5000 cash assistance to 60 percent of the province's population earning minimum wage. This aid will benefit 3.5 million households with a minimum monthly income of Rs32,000, while the Sindh Zakat Department will disburse Rs14,000 to 110,000 impoverished families.

