Sindh Earmarks Rs15.435 Bn For Social Protection

Published June 14, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has earmarked Rs 15.435 billion for the Sindh Social Protection department during the next financial year 2022-23.

In order to improve the wellbeing and welfare of senior citizens, orphans, and poor, several social programs are being initiated and financed from the next financial year 2022-23.

