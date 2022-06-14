Sindh earmarks Rs15.435 bn for Social Protection

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh government has earmarked Rs 15.435 billion for the Sindh Social Protection department during the next financial year 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has earmarked Rs 15.435 billion for the Sindh Social Protection department during the next financial year 2022-23.

In order to improve the wellbeing and welfare of senior citizens, orphans, and poor, several social programs are being initiated and financed from the next financial year 2022-23.