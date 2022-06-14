Sindh Earmarks Rs15.435 Bn For Social Protection
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 08:35 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has earmarked Rs 15.435 billion for the Sindh Social Protection department during the next financial year 2022-23.
In order to improve the wellbeing and welfare of senior citizens, orphans, and poor, several social programs are being initiated and financed from the next financial year 2022-23.