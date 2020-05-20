UrduPoint.com
Sindh Excise Department Introduces 'Online Queue Management System' For Tax Prayers Convenience

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Sindh Excise Department introduces 'Online Queue Management System' for tax prayers convenience

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Tuesday said for timely recovery of the taxes and to facilitate the taxpayers, Sindh Excise Department had introduced Online Queue Management System.

He said the taxpayers would be benefited from the online system, according to a news release issued here.

He said the procedure was very simple and the taxpayer had to visit http ://taxportal.excise.gos.pk and get an specific day and time for tax depositing including registration of vehicle, transfer of the vehicle or any other tax.

He added during the current fiscal year from July 2019 to April 2020, in terms of Motor Vehicle Tax Rs4,528.326 million from Karachi, Rs371.488 million from Hyderabad, Rs229.350 million from Sukkur, Rs80.033 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs82.327 million from Larkana and Rs46. 267 million from Mirpurkhas were recovered.

The provincial minister said in terms of Property Tax Rs1678.884 million from Karachi, Rs69.532 million from Hyderabad, Rs33.102 million from Sukkur, Rs9.186 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs22.137 million from Larkana and Rs9.778 million from Mirpurkhas were recovered.

