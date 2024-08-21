Sindh faces imminent cotton seed shortage; Experts

Experts from public and private research Institutes and seed organizations have expressed deep concern over a potential cotton seed shortage in Sindh next year. To mitigate this risk, they have advised the urgent approval of high-quality seed registrations from other provinces and recommended a proactive transition to advanced 3G and 5G seed varieties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Experts from public and private research Institutes and seed organizations have expressed deep concern over a potential cotton seed shortage in Sindh next year. To mitigate this risk, they have advised the urgent approval of high-quality seed registrations from other provinces and recommended a proactive transition to advanced 3g and 5G seed varieties.

The Seed Coordination Committee meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, brought together leading experts from Sindh Agriculture University's Seed Production and Development Center (SPDC), along with representatives from the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tandojam, Agriculture Research Sindh (ARS), Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Sakrand, Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD), and other key institutions.

Addressing the gathering, SAU VC Dr Fateh Marri proposed the establishment of a Seed Foundation in collaboration with all agricultural research institutions, farmers, and the private sector. This foundation would focus on the development and expansion of new seed varieties for key crops such as cotton, wheat, and rice.

Dr Marri highlighted the pressing issues surrounding certified seeds for wheat, rice, vegetables, and especially cotton.

He underscored the importance of certified seeds in Sindh, noting the impact of climate change on cotton seed production and the associated risk of shortages.

He reiterated the need for a joint foundation involving all stakeholders to drive the development and extension of new seed varieties across relevant institutions.

The discussion also addressed the challenges posed by substandard seeds entering Sindh from other regions, with a strong call for unified and rigorous seed registration processes.

Experts stressed the importance of promoting 3G and 5G seed varieties to ensure the sustainability and productivity of Sindh’s agriculture.

The meeting revealed that the seed registration process in Sindh has been stagnant for the past three years, leading to an influx of outdated seeds in the market.

Attendees in the meeting were Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Shahnawaz Mari, Abdul Aziz Rind, Dr Saifullah Abro, Dr Saira Bano Baber, Dr Mujahid Hussain Laghari, Manzoor Ahmed Khuhro, Asadullah Jamali, and Tariq Khanzada, who all contributed valuable insights and recommendations.