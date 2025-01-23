Open Menu

Sindh Govt Increases Fares Of Peoples’ Bus Service In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2025 | 07:14 PM

Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi

New fare will be effective from February 1, 2025, official sources confirm

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) The Sindh government on Thursday increased the fare of the People’s Bus Service.

The fare of the People’s Bus Service in Karachi was increased by up to 60 percent.

According to the new fare, the fare was increased by 20 to 60 percent on different routes of the People’s Bus Service.

The notice issued in this regard said that new fares have been displayed in buses running on different routes under the People’s Bus Service so that the public can get timely information.

The new fare would be effective from February 1.

The minimum fare of the People’s Bus Service in Karachi is Rs 50 and the maximum is Rs 100.

On the other hand, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that more than 100,000 passengers travel in the Red Line bus in Karachi every day and the government provides a subsidy of more than Rs 50 per passenger every day.

We want all utilities to be integrated.

While holding a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, he said that “We have proposed to the provincial cabinet to eliminate or reduce the subsidy from the People’s Bus because we will buy more buses with the remaining money,”.

After the proposal, it was decided to purchase more EV buses.

Sharjeel Memon clarified that the government is not taking a single rupee in the fare of the People’s Bus service but has reduced the subsidy, not eliminated it.

