Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) The Sindh government has launched a job portal through which citizens will be provided employment opportunities.

The inauguration ceremony of the job portal was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the business community, and a large number of other important personalities.

Minister Sharjeel Memon said that educated and uneducated skilled individuals could upload their CVs.

In his address, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that 65% of the population in our country is youth. This portal has been created for them. This app will allow not only educated individuals but also uneducated skilled workers to upload their CVs.

He further stated that they have reached out to both government and private sector organizations, and these sectors will also provide employment opportunities through the portal app. He mentioned that most young people seek government jobs, and projects like the People's Housing Scheme are also helping people acquire skills.

The Provincial Minister said that the portal has been set up under public-private partnership. This is the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Through this app, people will be recruited in all sectors. The Sindh provincial government is committed to the development of the province.

He added that the government is providing opportunities to skilled youth. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants to ensure that young people receive such opportunities. Women are also being trained to make them capable of employment.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, while addressing the gathering, said that today we have launched the job portal.

Young people from the province will register on this portal. When opportunities and talent come together, the province will progress. He urged job providers and seekers to register as much as possible.

He mentioned that job advertisements for positions in grades 1 to 4 would also be posted on this portal. Jobs in grades 5 to 15 are provided through the Institute of Business Administration (IBA). Jobs will be given transparently, and temporary jobs will also be linked to this system. The promotion of the job portal will be undertaken to encourage maximum registration.

CM Murad further stated that as always the PPP has emerged as the largest party in the province. Efforts are being made to serve the people of Sindh more. This province has witnessed severe challenges due to the floods.

According to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision, a plan for 2.1 million houses has been made, and over 800,000 houses have already been built. The homes constructed for flood victims, if counted as a country, would be larger than 800 countries worldwide.

The Sindh CM emphasized that both job seekers and job providers should use this portal. The Sindh government would also advertise its jobs through this portal.

The Sindh Public Service Commission would also be linked to this portal.

The jobs from IBA Sukkur would also be connected to the portal, ensuring transparency in the job allocation process. The private sector is also encouraged to advertise its vacancies on this portal.