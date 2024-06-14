Sindh govt proposes Rs 14.39 billion for medical education in Budget 2024-25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh government has proposed Rs14.39 billion for medical education in the next budget for the financial year 2024-25.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this in his speech for the budget of FY 2024-25, in the Sindh Assembly on Friday.

He said that government of Sindh is focused on imparting high quality medical education to the youth.