Open Menu

Sindh Govt Proposes Rs 14.39 Billion For Medical Education In Budget 2024-25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Sindh govt proposes Rs 14.39 billion for medical education in Budget 2024-25

The Sindh government has proposed Rs14.39 billion for medical education in the next budget for the financial year 2024-25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh government has proposed Rs14.39 billion for medical education in the next budget for the financial year 2024-25.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this in his speech for the budget of FY 2024-25, in the Sindh Assembly on Friday.

He said that government of Sindh is focused on imparting high quality medical education to the youth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Chief Minister Education Budget Murad Ali Shah Government Billion

Recent Stories

Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon ..

Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon season: Mayor Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Ser ..

Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-25

3 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

3 minutes ago
 RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness ag ..

RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease

5 minutes ago
 PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awa ..

PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about regular blood don ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh government prioritizes clean environment wit ..

Sindh government prioritizes clean environment with increased budget allocation

5 minutes ago
HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA C ..

HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA Computer Center

5 minutes ago
 Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Gro ..

Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Ground

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development exp ..

Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development expenditure

4 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city

Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign

DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign

4 minutes ago
 Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE

Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business