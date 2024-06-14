Sindh Govt Proposes Rs 14.39 Billion For Medical Education In Budget 2024-25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh government has proposed Rs14.39 billion for medical education in the next budget for the financial year 2024-25.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this in his speech for the budget of FY 2024-25, in the Sindh Assembly on Friday.
He said that government of Sindh is focused on imparting high quality medical education to the youth.
