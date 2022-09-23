Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

(@Abdulla99267510)

The move has been started to stabilize the prices of flour across the province.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2022) The Sindh government on Friday started releasing wheat quota to flour mills across the province.

The Sindh government would release 56,000 metric tonnes of wheat quota to flour mills till September 30.

The development would ultimately bring down the flour prices in the open market.

The flour mills, however, in plea bargain with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would not be provided with a wheat quota. The wheat was being released at discounted rate of Rs58.25 per kg.

Flour mills in Karachi would get 22,400 metric tonnes of imported wheat, while the respected quota would be issued to mills in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.

The officials claimed that the retail price of flour in Karachi has reached Rs100 while chakki flour was being available at Rs110 per kg.