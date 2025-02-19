Open Menu

Sindh Govt Spokesperson Urges FPCCI To Join Public Private Partnership Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A Sindh government spokesperson Syeda Tehseen Abidi, reiterating Pakistan People's Party (PPP) resolve to make Sindh the most business friendly province, on Wednesday urged FPCCI to join public private partnership projects for development and welfare of people.

She extended her government’s and PPP Chairman’s resolve to make Sindh the most friendly province for investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, industrialists and exporters during a detailed visit to Federation House, said a statement issued here.

The spokesperson listened to the concerns, issues and recommendations of the business, industry and trade community from the platform of the apex body and said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto attaches top priority to solve the problems of the business community.

Tahseen Abidi urged the business community to join the government’s development plans in Public-Private Partnership mode.

She apprised that Chairman PPP, Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has recently inaugurated the first completed phase of the Shahrah-e-Bhutto or Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway- one of the largest and significant PPP projects in Sindh.

She said that the government is working tirelessly to complete the entire mega project spanning nearly 39 kms connects Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) with M-9 Motorway near Kathore, significantly reducing the travel time and resources required.

Senior Vice President FPCCI Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, at the occasion, proposed that the provincial government should set up new industrial zones in various regions of Sindh and make fully operational the existing industrial zones with the basic infrastructure and amenities.

Meanwhile, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, in a statement, stressed upon the need to have better liaison and consultative process with the Government of Sindh in order to create an enabling, facilitating and business-friendly environment for setting up new industry in Sindh on a large-scale and multi-sectoral basis.

Atif Ikram Sheikh acknowledged that the chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has recently met the top businessmen from all major industries and sectors to assure them of his support in economic, investment, industry, trade and business development of the province and invite them to invest in the province.

He recalled that Chairman PPP and CM Sindh also briefed the business community on the ongoing mega infrastructure development projects in the province during that meeting.

He recommended that there should be a dedicated working group or committee between GoS and FPCCI to achieve a sense of ownership and confidence in the business community that the government is easily accessible to them for their genuine issues along with swift and efficient communication and redressal of challenges.

