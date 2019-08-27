Sindh govt to give incentives to establish industries in Sindh: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that Sindh Government will provide incentives to industrialists to establish new industries in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that Sindh Government will provide incentives to industrialists to establish new industries in Sindh.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in the office of Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) on Tuesday, said a statement.

He said that meetings will be held very soon with Chambers of commerce and representatives of the industrialists.

MD SSIC Dr. Sarwat Faheem, chief engineer Muhammad Atif Ghayas, Director Admn Dr. Rashida Hafeez and other officers were also present.

Dr. Sarwat told that there were 22 industrial estates in Sindh, in which there were almost 3500 plots, out of 412 plots were to be allotted.

Dharejo asked them to motivate industrialists to establish new Industries in Sindh especially agro based, marble and plastic pipe production industrial units.

He directed to cooperate with local police to resolve the issue of law and order in certain industrial estates.

He said that steps should also be taken to give salaries on time so that the employees may work with piece of mind.

He said that biometric system should also be strictly implemented to ensure regularity and punctuality of the employees.

The Minister suggested to arrange awareness seminars for new business establishing people to guide them in starting their business.

He directed to cancel allotments of those industrial plots, which had not been utilized for the purpose and lying vacant from a certain period.

He agreed upon the suggestion that for motivation of the industrialists they should be given the facility of deposing their dues and utilities in installments.

All measures should be taken to boost up small Industries in the province, he said.