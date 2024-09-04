Open Menu

Sindh Govt To Purchase 138 Double Cabin Vehicles For ACS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2024 | 05:44 PM

The provincial administration seeks a budget of Rs2 billion for the procurement of these vehicles

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2024) The Sindh government planned to acquire 138 double cabin vehicles for its Assistant Commissioners (ACs) across the province, the sources familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

As per the details, the provincial administration sought a budget of Rs2 billion for the procurement of these vehicles.

The sources showed that these vehicles, categorized as luxury 4x4 double cabin models, are intended for distribution among ACs stationed throughout Sindh.

The administrative department has formally communicated this requirement to the finance department, seeking the release of funds.

The letter highlighted the necessity of these vehicles to support the operational needs of the ACs. The cost of each vehicle is reported to exceed Rs10 million.

