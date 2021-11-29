UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt To Take Strict Action Against Hoarders: Khusro Bakhtyar

Sindh Govt to take strict action against hoarders: Khusro Bakhtyar

Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Monday said Sindh-based fertilizer dealers had purchased an extra 1,25,000 tons urea as compared to last year, similarly dealers from peripheral areas of Punjab (adjacent to Sindh) bought 50,000 tons of urea extra as compared to last year for hoarding purpose

He regretted that unfortunately due to severe negligence of Sindh government, these stocks could not be moved to food-bowl areas of Punjab, thus threatening the Rabi farming season which was matter of our national food security, said a news release.

He reiterated that Sindh government should take measures against hoarder on basis of data of suspected hoarders in Sindh provided by the Federal government.

The Minister announced that a new enactment to reward whistle-blowers was being promulgated to check hoarding and profiteering, by which, a maximum of Rs five million would be awarded to those who would provide credible and actionable information about hoarding of fertilizers to the government.

Moreover, the Minister said there was an ample amount of urea was available for Rabi season as the government had arranged for additional production of 2,25,000 tons over last year by extending the operations of Northern plants and FFBL till February.

In addition to these measures, the government was finalizing import of urea which would reach to Karachi by mid-December for maintaining buffer stocks of urea.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on fertilizer supply position, where he lauded the efforts of Ministry of Industries and Production, Punjab government and cooperation from fertilizer Companies for making collective efforts to reduce prices of urea by Rs. 400 in a week.

