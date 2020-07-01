UrduPoint.com
Sindh Revenue Board Collects Over Rs. 100 Billion Of Sindh Sales Tax

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:27 PM

Sindh Revenue Board collects over Rs. 100 billion of Sindh sales tax

The Sindh Revenue Board collected total revenue of Rs. 105.9 billion during 2019-20 as compared to the collection of Rs. 100.3 billion during 2018-19 which reflects a growth of 5.6% despite the general economic slowdown during the year, and the fall out of COVID-19 pandemic in the last four months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh Revenue board collected total revenue of Rs. 105.9 billion during 2019-20 as compared to the collection of Rs. 100.3 billion during 2018-19 which reflects a growth of 5.6% despite the general economic slowdown during the year, and the fall out of COVID-19 pandemic in the last four months.

The collection of Rs. 105.9 billion includes record receipts of Rs. 100.3 billion of Sindh sales tax, representing a growth of 8% over the collection of Rs. 93.1 billion during 2018-19. Collection of Sindh Workers Welfare Fund has been upto Rs. 5.6 billion, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The milestone that SRB has reached represents a consistency of achievements, it has built since the inception of organization in 2011, courtesy the hard work and steadfastness demonstrated by its workforce, in a work culture dedicated to professional values.

The year 2019-2020 had a particular significance arising from coronavirus. The employees put in their best, working beyond the normal call of duty - despite the lockdown - six days - week in the face of difficult circumstances arising from the pandemic.

SRB team acknowledges the trust and cooperation of its taxpayers and the continuous support of the Government of Sindh without which the landmark performance of SRB would not have been possible. SRB now eyes on an overall target of Rs. 135 billion during 2020-2021 with a year-on-year growth of 27.5 per cent.

