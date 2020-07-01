UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Revenue Board Collects Rs 100 Bln Sindh Sales Tax During 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Sindh Revenue Board collects Rs 100 bln Sindh Sales Tax during 2019-20

Sindh Revenue Board collected total revenue of Rs105.9 billion includes record receipts of Rs 100.3 billion of Sindh sales tax during 2019-20, which reflects a growth of 5.6% despite the general economic slowdown during the year, and the fall out of COVID-19 pandemic in the last four months of the year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Revenue board collected total revenue of Rs105.9 billion includes record receipts of Rs 100.3 billion of Sindh sales tax during 2019-20, which reflects a growth of 5.6% despite the general economic slowdown during the year, and the fall out of COVID-19 pandemic in the last four months of the year.

This was disclosed by a spokesperson Sindh Revenue Board, in a statement on Wednesday.

The collection of Rs.105.9 billion includes record receipts of Rs.100.3 billion of Sindh sales tax, representing a growth of 8 percent over the collection of Rs.93.1 billion during 2018-19. Collection of Sindh Workers Welfare Fund has been up to Rs.5.6 billion.

The milestone that SRB has reached represents a consistency of achievements, it has built since organization's inception in 2011, courtesy the hard-work and steadfastness demonstrated by its workforce, in a work-culture dedicated to professional values.

The year 2019-20 had a particular significance arising from COVID-19. The employees put in their best, working beyond the normal call of duty�despite the lockdown-six days-week in the face of difficult circumstances arising from the pandemic.

SRB team acknowledges the trust and cooperation of its taxpayers and the continuous support of the Government of Sindh without which the landmark performance of SRB would not have been possible. SRB now eyes on an overall target of Rs.135 billion during 2020-21 with a year-on-year growth of 27.5 per cent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Building Indi ..

8 minutes ago

MoHAP honors blood donors for their humanitarian a ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai’s Naif locality has over 12,000 operating ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

1 hour ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.