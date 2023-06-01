UrduPoint.com

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) Collects Rs.161.3 Billion Revenue In 11 Months Of FY 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collects Rs.161.3 billion revenue in 11 months of FY 2022-23

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collected taxes of Rs.161.3 billion during the first 11 months of financial year 2022-23 depicting a 22.4 percent growth over corresponding period of the previous fiscal year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collected taxes of Rs.161.3 billion during the first 11 months of financial year 2022-23 depicting a 22.4 percent growth over corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday total revenue collection by SRB from July 2021 to May 2022 was recorded Rs.131.8 billion.

The revenue collection for the month of May 2023 registered a growth of 28.2 % on a yearly basis as Sindh Revenue Board collected revenue of Rs.18.01 billion on May 23 in comparison to Rs.14.05 billion collected in May 2022.

SRB accomplished the remarkable performance despite the ongoing adverse effects of floods, the overall economic slowdown and the low GDP growth, the spokesperson of the board stated and attributed the success to the unwavering trust and cooperation of the taxpayers, the continuous support from the Government of Sindh and the relentless efforts of SRB Officers and staff.

SRB was committed to maintaining the momentum in achieving the assigned annual revenue collection targets which is Rs.180 billion for the current financial year 2022-23, the spokesperson vowed.

