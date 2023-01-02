UrduPoint.com

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) Revenue Collection Grows 23% To Reach At Rs.80.34 Billion

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) revenue collection grows 23% to reach at Rs.80.34 billion

Tax collection by the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) in the first half of the financial year 2022-23 reached Rs.80.34 billion posting a revenue growth of 23 percent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Tax collection by the Sindh Revenue board (SRB) in the first half of the financial year 2022-23 reached Rs.80.34 billion posting a revenue growth of 23 percent.

The spokesperson of SRB informed here on Monday that during December 2022 Sindh Revenue Board made a record monthly revenue collection of Rs 17.6 billion as compared to Rs.14.2 billion collected during December 2021, thus registering a growth of 24%.

The revenue collection during December 2022 was the highest ever collection in any of the months in the first half of the financial year, since SRB started collecting Sindh sales tax in 2011-12, he claimed.

The spokesperson informed that during July to December of the financial year 2022-23, SRB collected Rs.

80.34 billion as compared to the collection of Rs. 65.50 billion during the first half of the previous financial year 2021-22, depicting 23 percent revenue growth over the corresponding period of FY 2021-22.

He attributed the success in achieving the phenomenal revenue growth of 24% during December 2022 to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, the continuous support by the Government of Sindh, and the relentless efforts of the SRB officers and staff.

He said that SRB was focused to achieve the assigned revenue target of Rs. 180 billion for the current year 2022-23 despite all the adverse factors such as low economic growth and reduced economic activity due to the recent floods in Sindh.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh July December All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival f ..

Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Racing and Camel Beau ..

14 minutes ago
 Brazil begins paying final respects to football gi ..

Brazil begins paying final respects to football giant Pele

14 minutes ago
 Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) going to re ..

Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) going to rehabilitate 4 modern villages i ..

42 seconds ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

44 seconds ago
 11 illegal rickshaws held, 23 drivers issued ticke ..

11 illegal rickshaws held, 23 drivers issued tickets in Quetta

45 seconds ago
 Israeli Foreign Minister Says New Government to Ta ..

Israeli Foreign Minister Says New Government to Talk Less About Ukraine

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.