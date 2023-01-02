Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) revenue collection grows 23% to reach at Rs.80.34 billion

Tax collection by the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) in the first half of the financial year 2022-23 reached Rs.80.34 billion posting a revenue growth of 23 percent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Tax collection by the Sindh Revenue board (SRB) in the first half of the financial year 2022-23 reached Rs.80.34 billion posting a revenue growth of 23 percent.

The spokesperson of SRB informed here on Monday that during December 2022 Sindh Revenue Board made a record monthly revenue collection of Rs 17.6 billion as compared to Rs.14.2 billion collected during December 2021, thus registering a growth of 24%.

The revenue collection during December 2022 was the highest ever collection in any of the months in the first half of the financial year, since SRB started collecting Sindh sales tax in 2011-12, he claimed.

The spokesperson informed that during July to December of the financial year 2022-23, SRB collected Rs.

80.34 billion as compared to the collection of Rs. 65.50 billion during the first half of the previous financial year 2021-22, depicting 23 percent revenue growth over the corresponding period of FY 2021-22.

He attributed the success in achieving the phenomenal revenue growth of 24% during December 2022 to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, the continuous support by the Government of Sindh, and the relentless efforts of the SRB officers and staff.

He said that SRB was focused to achieve the assigned revenue target of Rs. 180 billion for the current year 2022-23 despite all the adverse factors such as low economic growth and reduced economic activity due to the recent floods in Sindh.