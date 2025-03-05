Open Menu

Singapore Allocates 7.5 Mln USD For Coffeeshop Toilet Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 12:00 PM

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Singapore will allocate up to 10 million Singapore Dollars (about 7.5 million U.S. dollars) in grants to support renovation and deep cleaning of coffeeshop toilets, according to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

Of the total, 5 million Singapore dollars will go toward the Coffeeshop Toilet Renovation Grant, which allows coffeeshop operators to apply for up to 95 percent of their toilet renovation costs, capped at 50,000 Singapore dollars per coffeeshop.

The remaining will fund the Coffeeshop Toilet Deep Cleaning Grant, aimed at encouraging operators to incorporate deep cleaning into their regular toilet maintenance.

Operators can apply for up to 95 percent of their two-year deep cleaning contract cost, capped at 25,000 Singapore dollars per coffeeshop. Successful applicants will also receive free on-site toilet cleaning training.

The grants are part of a series of recommendations made by the Public Toilets Taskforce, established by the ministry in 2024 to improve public toilet cleanliness.

Coffeeshops and hawker centers, which are essential community spaces offering affordable food, often struggle to maintain clean toilets. "They have high footfall and yet often face limited manpower in cleaning and maintaining the toilets," the ministry said.

More Stories From Business