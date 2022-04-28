Singapore expects to see continuing recovery in non-resident employment in coming months

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday that it expects to see the non-resident employment continue to recover in the coming months, given the significant relaxation of border measures from April

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) --:Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday that it expects to see the non-resident employment continue to recover in the coming months, given the significant relaxation of border measures from April.

The ministry said in the Labor Market Advance Release First Quarter 2022 that this will alleviate some of the tightness in Singapore's labor market.

According to the release, Singapore's total employment, excluding foreign domestic workers, was estimated to increase by 41,100 in the first quarter, which was slightly lower than the increase of 47,900 in the fourth quarter of 2021 but still marked a robust pace of growth.