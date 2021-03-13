UrduPoint.com
Singapore Man Charged With Stock Fraud In New York - US Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Shamoon Rafiq, a previously convicted resident of Singapore, has been charged with fraud and identity theft in a pre-Initial Public Offering (IPO) stock scheme in New York State, the US Department of Justice said in a release on Friday.

"As alleged, Shamoon Rafiq exploited investors' fear of missing out on the potential gains to be earned from investing in companies before they go public, and solicited millions of Dollars from investors through brazen lies and deception," the release said.

The Justice Department said Rafiq elicited millions of dollars under the false pretense that he would sell shares of pre-IPO stocks, which - unbeknownst to his investors - he did not even own and therefore could not sell.

 

In addition, the Justice Department said Rafiq sent faked emails impersonating senior officials of a reputable family office investment firm that supposedly backed his claims, the release also said.

Rafiq engaged in the fraudulent activity since at least July 2020 when he began soliciting millions of dollars from investment firms in New York claiming he would sell them investment interests in a company that supposedly owned pre-IPO stock in Airbnb, Inc., among other companies, the release added.

The defendant was previously convicted for the similar fraud scheme in 2004 for which he served a 41-month prison sentence, but was eventually relocated to Singapore after being deported from the United States, according to the release.

