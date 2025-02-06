Singapore Sees Prepayment Losses Quadruple In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Consumers Association of Singapore revealed on Thursday that prepayment losses in 2024 quadrupled compared to 2023, reaching 1.93 million Singapore Dollars (about 1.43 million U.S. dollars).
The losses were primarily attributed to renovation contractors, bridal services, and moving companies.
E-commerce complaints also hit high, with 4,641 cases reported, a 25 percent increase from the 3,711 cases in 2023.
Overall, the association received 14,236 complaints in 2024, a 2 percent increase from 13,991 complaints in 2023.
