Singapore Stocks Close 0.01 Pct Lower

Thu 11th February 2021

Singapore stocks close 0.01 pct lower

Singapore stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 0.01 percent, or 0.36 points, to close at 2,925.48

SINGAPORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Singapore stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 0.01 percent, or 0.36 points, to close at 2,925.48.

A total of 1.21 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 633.

4 million Singapore Dollars (about 477.88 million U.S. dollars). Gainers outnumbered losers by 190 to 162.

The STI index went down 0.32 percent, or 9.43 points, to close at 2,925.84 on Wednesday.

Half-day trading took place on Thursday due to the Eve of Chinese New Year.

