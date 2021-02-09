Singapore stocks close 0.13 pct higher

Singapore stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going up 0.13 percent, or 3.87 points, to close at 2,935.27

SINGAPORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Singapore stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going up 0.13 percent, or 3.87 points, to close at 2,935.27.

A total of 2.38 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 1.3 billion Singapore Dollars (about 978.92 million U.S. dollars). Gainers outnumbered losers by 255 to 190. The STI index went up 0.84 percent, or 24.29 points, to close at 2,931.4 on Monday.