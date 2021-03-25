Singapore stocks close 0.27 pct higher 25 march 2021

Singapore stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going up 0.27 percent, or 8.4 points, to close at 3,141.71

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Singapore stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going up 0.27 percent, or 8.4 points, to close at 3,141.71.

A total of 1.61 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 1.65 billion Singapore Dollars (about 1.22 billion U.S. dollars). Gainers outnumbered losers by 250 to 219.

The STI index went up 0.05 percent, or 1.57 points, to close at 3,133.31 on Wednesday.