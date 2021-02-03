Singapore stocks close 0.35 pct higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SINGAPORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Singapore stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going up 0.35 percent, or 10.18 points, to close at 2,927.47.

A total of 2.35 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 1.29 billion Singapore Dollars (about 969.9 million U.S. dollars). Losers outnumbered gainers by 269 to 203.

The STI index went up 0.72 percent, or 20.97 points, to close at 2,917.29 Tuesday.