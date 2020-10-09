Singapore stocks close 0.4 pct lower

Singapore stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 0.4 percent, or 10.15 points, to close at 2.532.96

SINGAPORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Singapore stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 0.4 percent, or 10.15 points, to close at 2.532.96.

A total of 1.07 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 844.02 million Singapore Dollars (about 622.43 million U.S. dollars). Losers outnumbered gainers by 212 to 173. The STI index went up 0.19 percent, or 4.75 points, to close at 2.543.11 Thursday.