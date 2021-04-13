UrduPoint.com
Singapore Stocks Close 0.44 Pct Higher

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:43 PM

Singapore stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going up 0.44 percent, or 13.97 points, to close at 3,187.9

A total of 2.09 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 1.23 billion Singapore Dollars (about 916.84 million U.S. dollars). Gainers outnumbered losers by 285 to 192.

A total of 2.09 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 1.23 billion Singapore Dollars (about 916.84 million U.S. dollars). Gainers outnumbered losers by 285 to 192.

The STI index went down 0.33 percent, or 10.61 points, to close at 3,173.93 on Monday.

