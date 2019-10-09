Singapore stocks close 0.67 pct lower

0.67 pct lowerSingapore stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 0.67 percent, or 20.95 points, to close at 3,089.9

SINGAHPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :0.67 pct lowerSingapore stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 0.67 percent, or 20.95 points, to close at 3,089.9.

A total of 899.

66 million shares changed hands with a turnover of 936.54 million Singapore Dollars (about 678.85 million U.S. dollars). Losers outnumbered gainers by 207 to 156.

The STI index went up 0.37 percent, or 11.37 points, to close at 3,110.85 on Tuesday.