Singapore Stocks Close 0.97 Pct Lower On 19 Feb 2021
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:33 PM
Singapore stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 0.97 percent, or 28.21 points, to close at 2,880.64
SINGAPORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Singapore stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 0.97 percent, or 28.21 points, to close at 2,880.64.
A total of 2.80 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 1.37 billion Singapore Dollars (about 1.04 billion U.S. dollars). Losers outnumbered gainers by 261 to 202.
The STI index went down 0.4 percent, or 11.58 points, to close at 2,908.85 on Thursday