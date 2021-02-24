UrduPoint.com
Singapore Stocks Close 1.17 Pct Higher

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:43 PM

Singapore stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going up 1.17 percent, or 33.88 points, to close at 2,924.58

A total of 2.52 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 1.81 billion Singapore Dollars (about 1.37 billion U.S. dollars). Losers outnumbered gainers by 294 to 196.

The STI index went up 0.33 percent, or 9.49 points, to close at 2,890.70 Tuesday.

