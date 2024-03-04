Singapore To Lift Retirement Age To 64
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Singapore will raise the retirement age from 63 to 64 in 2026, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng announced at the Parliament on Monday
SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Singapore will raise the retirement age from 63 to 64 in 2026, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng announced at the Parliament on Monday.
He added that the re-retirement age will be lifted from 68 to 69.
Nearly 20 percent of Singapore's citizens were 65 and above by June 2023. Its total fertility rate dropped to 0.97 last year, the first time it fell below one in the Southeast Asian country's history.
Recent Stories
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting
Panel of chairmen, petition committee announced in PA
Senate unanimously passed resolution in favour of innocent Palestinians
LESCO chief holds functional heads meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced v ..
Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House
Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case
DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements
56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey
Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hosp ..
More Stories From Business
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting3 minutes ago
-
56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey10 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting7 minutes ago
-
Apple hit with 1.8-bn-euro EU fine for music streaming restrictions5 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip48 minutes ago
-
Thailand's employment growth up in Q43 minutes ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 626.04 more points1 hour ago
-
Governor SBP inaugurates 1st edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week1 hour ago
-
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 900 per tola to Rs 221,2002 hours ago
-
Advisory for growers regarding sugarcane cultivation5 hours ago
-
Renewal of FWCCI membership till 31st5 hours ago