UrduPoint.com

Singapore's Business Sentiments For Next 6-month Remain Positive: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 02:18 PM

Singapore's business sentiments for next 6-month remain positive: survey

Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB) and Department of Statistics (DOS) on Monday said Singaporean manufacturing and services-producing companies remained optimistic about the business situation for the six months starting this January

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) --:Singapore's Economic Development board (EDB) and Department of Statistics (DOS) on Monday said Singaporean manufacturing and services-producing companies remained optimistic about the business situation for the six months starting this January.

The Business Expectations of the Manufacturing Sector survey released by the EDB showed that a weighted 15 percent of manufacturers expect business conditions to improve, while a weighted 7 percent foresee a weaker business outlook.

Overall, a net weighted balance of 8 percent of manufacturers anticipates a favorable business situation for the first half of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business January

Recent Stories

SEAD announces Astrophotography Contest for space ..

SEAD announces Astrophotography Contest for space enthusiasts

1 minute ago
 Russian Lower House May Discuss Possible Recogniti ..

Russian Lower House May Discuss Possible Recognition of Donbas Republics Feb 14 ..

1 minute ago
 Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the ..

Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the menace of terrorism

35 minutes ago
 Pakistani athlete arrives on Wednesday to compete ..

Pakistani athlete arrives on Wednesday to compete in Beijing Winter Olympics

1 minute ago
 At Least 6 People Killed, 12 Injured in Electric B ..

At Least 6 People Killed, 12 Injured in Electric Bus Accident in India - Police

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects after encounters

Police arrest 3 suspects after encounters

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>