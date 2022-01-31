(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB) and Department of Statistics (DOS) on Monday said Singaporean manufacturing and services-producing companies remained optimistic about the business situation for the six months starting this January

The Business Expectations of the Manufacturing Sector survey released by the EDB showed that a weighted 15 percent of manufacturers expect business conditions to improve, while a weighted 7 percent foresee a weaker business outlook.

Overall, a net weighted balance of 8 percent of manufacturers anticipates a favorable business situation for the first half of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.