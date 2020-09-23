UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore's CPI-All Items Inflation Remains Unchanged In August

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:11 PM

Singapore's CPI-All Items inflation remains unchanged in August

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a joint press release on Wednesday that Singapore's consumer price index for all items (CPI-All Items) inflation was unchanged at -0.4 percent in August

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a joint press release on Wednesday that Singapore's consumer price index for all items (CPI-All Items) inflation was unchanged at -0.4 percent in August.

This is the fifth successive month for Singapore to see negative CPI-All Items inflation. The two authorities said a steeper fall in private transport costs offset the more moderate decline in core CPI components in the month.

According to the press release, Singapore's private transport costs fell by 2.3 percent in August, compared to a 2.1-percent decline in July. That was mainly due to a decrease in car price inflation.

Meanwhile, the MAS core inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, came in at -0.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in August, compared to -0.4 percent in July. The moderation in the pace of decline was mainly driven by smaller falls in the costs of services, retail and other goods, as well as electricity and gas.

The cost of services fell by 0.5 percent in August, compared to a 0.8 percent decline in July. The decline eased due to a smaller fall in point-to-point transport services costs and a larger increase in telecommunication services fees.

The cost of retail and other goods recorded a smaller decline of 1.3 percent in August, compared to a 1.6-percent decline in July. The decline eased as the prices of clothing, footwear and recreational goods fell at a more moderate pace.

The cost of electricity and gas fell by 14.6 percent in August, compared to a 15.2-percent decline in July. The slower decline was attributed to the fact that the take-up of new subscriptions under the Open Electricity Market eased.

MTI and MAS reiterated in the press release that Singapore's inflation is expected to remain subdued overall. Both MAS Core Inflation and CPI-All Items inflation are forecast to average between -1 percent and 0 in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Road Car Singapore Price July August Gas 2020 Market All Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

‘You are not exactly Mother Teresa’: Shaniera ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Brazilian P ..

28 minutes ago

UAE, Uzbekistan expand their partnership to includ ..

28 minutes ago

U.S. needs more tests to control outbreak as death ..

2 minutes ago

Knitwear exports increase record 4.43%

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 16 criminals in crackdown against an ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.