Open Menu

Singapore's DBS Net Profit Hits Record High In 2023

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Singapore's DBS net profit hits record high in 2023

Singapore's major banking group DBS achieved a record net profit of 10.3 billion Singapore dollars (7.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, according to a statement by DBS Wednesday

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Singapore's major banking group DBS achieved a record net profit of 10.3 billion Singapore dollars (7.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, according to a statement by DBS Wednesday.

Driven by a higher net interest margin, a rebound in fee income and record treasury customer sales, the total income of DBS last year exceeded 20 billion Singapore dollars (14.9 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time, read the statement.

Return on equity climbed from 15.0 percent to 18.0 percent, the group noted.

DBS vows to invest 80 million Singapore dollars (59.6 million U.S. dollars) to improve digital resiliency due to multiple digital disruptions in 2023.

"These efforts will enable the bank to better pre-empt disruptions to its services, provide customers with alternate channels for payments and account inquiries during disruptions, and shorten incident recovery time," said DBS.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Singapore From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering in ..

Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering industry

1 second ago
 Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general ..

Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO

2 seconds ago
 Arrangements finalized for general elections: Mini ..

Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information

4 seconds ago
 ROs distribute election material among Presiding O ..

ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal

6 seconds ago
 DC Kohat visits election material distribution poi ..

DC Kohat visits election material distribution point

4 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews m ..

Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..

4 minutes ago
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized for general election in ..

All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari

27 minutes ago
 Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain c ..

Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox

27 minutes ago
 IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electr ..

IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..

27 minutes ago
 Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegia ..

Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business