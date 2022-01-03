UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Monday morning that based on advance estimates, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.2 percent in 2021, rebounding from the 5.4 percent contraction in 2020

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Singapore's GDP grew by 5.9 percent year on year, moderating from the 7.1 percent growth in the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 2.

6 percent in the fourth quarter, faster than the 1.2 percent growth in the preceding quarter.

In a breakdown, Singapore's manufacturing sector expanded by 14 percent year on year in the fourth quarter and 12.8 percent in the whole year of 2021. The construction sector expanded by 2 percent year on year in the quarter and 18.7 percent in the year. The services producing industries expanded by 4.6 percent year on year in the quarter and 5.2 percent in the year.

