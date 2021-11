(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:Singapore's economy continues to recover steadily from a sharp contraction in 2020 on the back of effective containment measures, accelerated vaccination rollout, and extended policy support for affected businesses and households, said a report published by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) on Monday.

The AMRO report said that Singapore's economy is forecast to grow by 6.3 percent in 2021 and 4 percent in 2022, underpinned by the recovery in domestic economic activities and robust exports.

However, the recovery in tourism-related sectors will remain slow due to the continued restrictions on cross-border travel, reflecting the resurgence of the pandemic and the slow pace of vaccination in many countries.

Previously, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said that Singapore's economy will grow by 6 to 7 percent in 2021, and continue rising at a slower but still-above trend pace in 2022, barring the materialization of downside risks arising from the evolution of the virus or global economic developments. It also said that prospects for the travel-related sector have improved slightly even though its recovery is likely to be protracted.