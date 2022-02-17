UrduPoint.com

Singapore's GDP Growth Forecast For 2022 Remains At 3-5 Pct: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 03:48 PM

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Thursday that it has maintained its GDP growth forecast for 2022 at 3-5 percent, taking into account the global and domestic economic environment, and barring the materialization of downside risks in the global economy.

The ministry said in its latest Economic Survey report that Singapore's external demand outlook has deteriorated slightly since last November when the previous report was released, due to surging global COVID-19 cases, persistent global supply bottlenecks, rising energy prices, and exacerbated global inflationary pressures.

Domestically, Singapore's consumer-facing sectors and the sectors that are reliant on migrant workers will be supported by the further progressive easing of domestic and border restrictions, thanks to the city-state's high vaccination rate and steady rollout of booster shots. Meanwhile, air travel and visitor arrivals are also expected to improve with the gradual loosening of travel restrictions and expansion of Vaccinated Travel Lanes.

