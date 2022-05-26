UrduPoint.com

Singapore's Manufacturing Output Grows 6.2 Pct In April

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022

Singapore's manufacturing output grows 6.2 pct in April

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said on Thursday that the country's manufacturing output increased 6.2 percent year on year in April, compared to the 5.1 percent increase in March

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 7.7 percent year on year, extending the 9.9 percent increase in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing output increased 2.2 percent in April. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 1.8 percent.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output grew 10.

4 percent year on year in April this year. The chemicals cluster's output declined 3.4 percent year on year. The precision engineering cluster's output expanded 3.5 percent year on year in the month.

The transport engineering cluster's output increased 17.2 percent year on year in April. The general manufacturing cluster's output rose 10.3 percent year on year last month. The biomedical manufacturing cluster saw its output decrease 1.1 percent year on year in April, compared to the 18.4-percent decline in March.

