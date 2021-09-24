UrduPoint.com

Singapore's Manufacturing Output Growth Further Narrow To 11.2 Pct In August

Fri 24th September 2021

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) announced on Friday that the country's manufacturing output growth on a year-on-year basis narrowed to 11.2 percent in August, from the revised 16.4 percent in July and 28.3 percent in June

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 13.6 percent year on year this August, compared to the revised 6.7 percent growth in July and 25.4 percent growth in June.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing output increased 5.7 percent in August. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 8.

8 percent.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output expanded 15.4 percent year on year in August, while the chemicals cluster's output grew 0.4 percent, the precision engineering cluster's output grew 22.9 percent, the transport engineering cluster's output increased 23.5 percent, and the general manufacturing cluster's output rose 6.2 percent.

The biomedical manufacturing cluster saw its output contracted 0.6 percent year on year in August, compared to the revised 78.6 percent expansion in the previous month.

