Singapore's Manufacturing Output Rises 9.1 Pct In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 11:40 AM

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Singapore's manufacturing output grew 9.1 percent year-on-year in January 2025, according to data released Wednesday by the Singapore Economic Development board.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased by 4.5 percent.

Among industry clusters, biomedical manufacturing led the growth with a 19.3 percent year-on-year increase.

Within this sector, pharmaceutical output surged 33.6 percent, driven by a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients being produced and higher production of biological products compared to a year ago.

The electronics and transport engineering clusters also expanded, with output rising 18.9 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

In contrast, general manufacturing, chemicals, and precision engineering registered declines.

