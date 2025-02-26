Singapore's Manufacturing Output Rises 9.1 Pct In January
SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Singapore's manufacturing output grew 9.1 percent year-on-year in January 2025, according to data released Wednesday by the Singapore Economic Development board.
On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased by 4.5 percent.
Among industry clusters, biomedical manufacturing led the growth with a 19.3 percent year-on-year increase.
Within this sector, pharmaceutical output surged 33.6 percent, driven by a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients being produced and higher production of biological products compared to a year ago.
The electronics and transport engineering clusters also expanded, with output rising 18.9 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.
In contrast, general manufacturing, chemicals, and precision engineering registered declines.
