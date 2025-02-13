Singapore's Median Household Employment Income Sees Growth In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Singapore's median household employment income grew in 2024, according to the latest figures released by the Singapore Department of Statistics on Thursday.
For resident-employed households, median monthly household employment income rose by 3.9 percent in nominal terms, from 10,869 Singapore Dollars (about 8,043 U.S. dollars) in 2023 to 11,297 Singapore dollars in 2024. After adjusting for inflation, the increase was 1.4 percent.
Over the five-year period from 2019 to 2024, median monthly household employment income grew by a cumulative 3.6 percent, or 0.7 percent annually in real terms.
When accounting for household size, the median monthly household employment income per household member increased from 3,500 Singapore dollars in 2023 to 3,615 Singapore dollars in 2024, representing a 3.
3 percent rise in nominal terms or 0.8 percent in real terms.
From 2019 to 2024, the median income per household member grew by 6.8 percent cumulatively, or 1.3 percent annually in real terms.
In 2024, the average household employment income per household member increased across all income deciles for resident-employed households, with nominal growth ranging from 3.0 to 5.9 percent, or 0.6 to 3.2 percent in real terms.
Between 2019 and 2024, the average income per household member in the first nine income deciles grew by 0.3 to 1.9 percent annually in real terms, while households in the top decile experienced a decline of 0.7 percent annually.
Recent Stories
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024
‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..
TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction
Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..
MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance
More Stories From Business
-
Singapore's median household employment income sees growth in 202451 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 20254 hours ago
-
TDAP leadership visits FPCCI12 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation unexpectedly accelerated to 3.0% in January: govt13 hours ago
-
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up13 hours ago
-
PBA to launch Pakistan Banking Summit 2025 on Feb 2413 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan17 hours ago
-
Turkish business delegation calls on Aurangzeb, discusses investment potential in Pakistan16 hours ago
-
Delegation from the Gujranwala chamber visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)16 hours ago
-
DIG highlights Punjab Police’s success in combating organised crime18 hours ago
-
NESPAK secures safe city projects for Dasu, Basha dams18 hours ago