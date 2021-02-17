Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 12.8 percent year on year in January 2021, after the 6.8 percent increase in the previous month, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, announced on Wednesday

SINGAPORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 12.8 percent year on year in January 2021, after the 6.8 percent increase in the previous month, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, announced on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, the NODX increased by 7 percent in January to 15.4 billion Singapore Dollars (about 11.59 billion U.S. dollars), following the 4.8 percent increase in the previous month.

In a breakdown of Singapore's total NODX, the electronic NODX grew by 13.5 percent year on year in January, following the 13.7 percent increase last December.

Meanwhile, the non-electronic NODX rose by 12.5 percent year on year, after the 5 percent increase in the previous month.

The NODX to Singapore's top 10 markets as a whole grew this January, though exports to the European Union 27 countries, the United States and Japan declined.

Singapore's NODX to the Chinese mainland increased by 7.9 percent year on year this January, compared to the 24.6 percent decrease in the previous month.

In a breakdown, the electronic NODX to the Chinese mainland grew by 14.1 percent year on year in January, while the non-electronic NODX increased by 6.5 percent.