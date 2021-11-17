UrduPoint.com

Singapore's NODX Grows By 17.9 Pct In October

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 03:27 PM

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) --:Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 17.9 percent in October, compared to the revised 12 percent growth in the previous month, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, announced on Wednesday.

The electronic NODX expanded by 14.

9 percent year on year in October, extending the 14.1 percent increase in September. Meanwhile, the non-electronic NODX grew by 18.9 percent, following the 11.4 percent rise in September.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's NODX increased by 4.2 percent in October to 16.4 billion Singapore Dollars (about 12.09 billion U.S. dollars), following the previous month's 1 percent rise.

