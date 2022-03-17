Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 9.5 percent year on year in February following the 17.6 percent growth in January, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, announced on Thursday

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 9.5 percent year on year in February following the 17.6 percent growth in January, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, announced on Thursday.

It is the 15th consecutive month for Singapore's NODX to see year-on-year growth.

In a breakdown, the electronic NODX increased by 11.6 percent year on year in February, following the 14 percent increase in January. The non-electronic NODX grew by 8.8 percent year on year in February, compared to the 18.6 percent increase in the previous month.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's NODX decreased by 2.

8 percent in February to 17.6 billion Singapore Dollars (about 12.96 billion US dollars), after the previous month's 5 percent growth.

Singapore's non-oil re-exports (NORX) grew by 19.8 percent year on year this February, following the 21.8 percent rise in the previous month. Both electronic and non-electronic NORX grew.

Enterprise Singapore said that Singapore's total trade rose by 21 percent in February, following the 24.9 percent expansion in the preceding month. In a breakdown, the total exports increased by 22.3 percent, and the total imports grew by 19.6 percent.