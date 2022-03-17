UrduPoint.com

Singapore's NODX Grows By 9.5 Pct On Year In February

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Singapore's NODX grows by 9.5 pct on year in February

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 9.5 percent year on year in February following the 17.6 percent growth in January, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, announced on Thursday

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 9.5 percent year on year in February following the 17.6 percent growth in January, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, announced on Thursday.

It is the 15th consecutive month for Singapore's NODX to see year-on-year growth.

In a breakdown, the electronic NODX increased by 11.6 percent year on year in February, following the 14 percent increase in January. The non-electronic NODX grew by 8.8 percent year on year in February, compared to the 18.6 percent increase in the previous month.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's NODX decreased by 2.

8 percent in February to 17.6 billion Singapore Dollars (about 12.96 billion US dollars), after the previous month's 5 percent growth.

Singapore's non-oil re-exports (NORX) grew by 19.8 percent year on year this February, following the 21.8 percent rise in the previous month. Both electronic and non-electronic NORX grew.

Enterprise Singapore said that Singapore's total trade rose by 21 percent in February, following the 24.9 percent expansion in the preceding month. In a breakdown, the total exports increased by 22.3 percent, and the total imports grew by 19.6 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Singapore Enterprise January February Government Billion

Recent Stories

Chinese oral COVID-19 drug safe, well-tolerated in ..

Chinese oral COVID-19 drug safe, well-tolerated in human tests

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine war to almost halve Germany's 2022 growth: ..

Ukraine war to almost halve Germany's 2022 growth: economic institute

47 minutes ago
 China's Jilin hands out COVID-19 antigen test kits ..

China's Jilin hands out COVID-19 antigen test kits

47 minutes ago
 China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote se ..

China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote sensing satellite

47 minutes ago
 Cambodia opposition figures hit with jail terms

Cambodia opposition figures hit with jail terms

49 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>