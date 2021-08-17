Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 12.7 percent year on year in July, compared to the 15.9-percent increase in May, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, announced on Tuesday

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 12.7 percent year on year in July, compared to the 15.9-percent increase in May, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, announced on Tuesday.

The growth was mainly due to exports of non-electronics, especially specialized machinery, pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals, which grew by 56.8 percent, 48.3 percent, and 49.

4 percent year on year respectively.

In all, Singapore's non-electronics NODX grew by 12.1 percent year on year in July, following the 13.2-percent growth in June. Meanwhile, the electronics NODX grew by 15 percent year on year, compared to the 25.5-percent growth in the previous month.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's NODX decreased by 0.9 percent in July to 16.1 billion Singapore Dollars (about 11.86 billion U.S. dollars), after the 6-percent increase in the previous month.