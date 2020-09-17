UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore's Non Oil Exports Up 7.7% In August

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:35 PM

Singapore's non oil exports up 7.7% in August

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 7.7% from the same month last year, official data showed on Thursday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 7.7% from the same month last year, official data showed on Thursday. Enterprise Singapore, a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said in a statement that the growth was mainly driven by non-monetary gold, specialized machinery and food preparations.

The board said total NODX to the top 10 markets grew in August 2020, though exports to nearby Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong dropped. The largest contributors to the growth were China, the EU 27 (excluding the UK) and the US.

Non-oil domestic exports increased by 0.1% to 15.6 billion Singapore Dollars ($11.

4 billion) in August, after a 3.1% fall in July 2020. Electronic exports rose 5.7% in August from the same period last year and 2.8% from the previous month.

Non-electronic NODX climbed 8.3% in August, following a 6.9% increase in July. Meanwhile, the data showed domestic oil exports plunged 49% in August amid lower oil prices, after falling 50.9% in the previous month. Due to the falling oil trade, total trade fell by 6.9% in August from the same period last year, after a 9% drop in July.

Total exports declined by 4.7% in August, while total imports plunged by 9.4% in the same period. August's total trade figure reached 80.5 billion Singapore dollars, higher than July's 75.7 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand Exports China Oil Hong Kong Singapore Same Enterprise Indonesia United Kingdom Malaysia July August 2020 Gold Market From Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

24 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

42 minutes ago

ANF seizes 462.500 kg drugs in 10 operations; arre ..

3 seconds ago

Oman reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, 91,753 in tot ..

4 seconds ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate remains high at 6.1 pct

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.