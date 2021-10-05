UrduPoint.com

Singapore's Retail Sales Fall 2.8 Pct On Year In August

Tue 05th October 2021

Singapore's retail sales fall 2.8 pct on year in August

The Department of Statistics (DOS) of Singapore announced on Tuesday that Singapore's retail sales declined by 2.8 percent year on year in August, a reversal from the 0.2 percent year-on-year increase in July

The Department of Statistics (DOS) of Singapore announced on Tuesday that Singapore's retail sales declined by 2.8 percent year on year in August, a reversal from the 0.2 percent year-on-year increase in July.

The DOS attributed the decline mainly to lower motor vehicle sales that corresponded with the lower Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota this year. The COE represents a right to vehicle ownership and the use of the limited road space for 10 years.

The estimated total value of retail sales in August was about 3.4 billion Singapore Dollars (about 2.5 billion U.S. dollars). Of these, online retail sales made up an estimated 14.1 percent, compared to 13.9 percent in July.

Retail sales in August continued to be below pre-pandemic levels, according to the authority.

The DOS also reported that the sales of food and beverage services decreased by 6.7 percent year on year in August, compared to the revised 6 percent decrease in July. On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's sales of food and beverage services declined by 2.1 percent in August, compared to the revised 12.9 percent increase in July.

The sales value was estimated at 628 million Singapore dollars (about 462.32 million U.S. dollars) in August this year, of which the proportion of online sales hits an estimated 38.8 percent, lower than 41.5 percent recorded in July.

Food and beverage sales value continued to be below pre-COVID-19 levels, the DOS added.

